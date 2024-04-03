Solar eclipse tomorrow: Everything you need to know
On April 8, a total solar eclipse will blanket the sky for the first time since 2017.
It is one of the most significant celestial events and will cross North America, among other regions. It will not be visible from India.
A total solar eclipse presents a unique opportunity to study the Sun’s corona, which is not visible on other days due to the much brighter solar surface.
It will begin over the South Pacific Ocean and Mexico’s Pacific coast will be the first location to witness it. It will then cross North America, passing over Mexico, US and Canada.
NASA says the path of totality will be around 16,000 kilometres long and 185 kilometres wide.
According to timeanddate.com, the total solar eclipse of April 8 is expected to last 4 minutes and 28 seconds, depending on the location of the totality.
Solar eclipses should not be viewed directly, however, total solar eclipses are different. NASA says it is the only type of eclipse where eclipse glasses can be temporarily removed.
