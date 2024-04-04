Top 5 Weekend OTT watchlist: From Family Aaj Kal, Farrey to Scoop; here’s what to stream online

Apr 04, 2024
As April unfolds, the digital streaming platforms are teeming with fresh content to captivate audiences. Whether you're craving drama, horror, or documentary, there's something for everyone in this weekend's OTT lineup, across various streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

Family Aaj Kal: Delve into the lives of a Delhi-based family in "Family Aaj Kal." Follow Meher's journey as she grapples with love and family dynamics. Premiering on SonyLIv on April 5.

Parasyte: The Grey: Explore the intersection of horror and science fiction in "Parasyte: The Grey," a South Korean series debuting on Netflix on April 5.

La Vaste:  Explore the poignant narrative of a B.Tech engineer tasked with the solemn duty of handling unclaimed dead bodies in "La Vaste." Premiering on SonyLiv on April 5.

Scoop: Uncover the shocking truths behind Prince Andrew's association with Jeffrey Epstein in the compelling documentary "Scoop," available for streaming on Netflix from April 5.

Yeh Meri Family S3: Watch how a twelve-year-old Harshu raises her voice and expresses her confused emotions towards family members in this middle-class family drama, now streaming on Amazon Mini TV.

With a plethora of captivating stories awaiting your viewing pleasure, this weekend's OTT releases promise entertainment, enlightenment, and escapism for audiences worldwide. Tune in and take off on a cinematic adventure from the comfort of your own home.

