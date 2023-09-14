10 things you should know about WhatsApp Channels
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 14, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay
WhatsApp Channels have been rolled out globally.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
WhatsApp Channels is the newest feature on the instant messaging app. Users can use this feature to both join channels as well as create their own.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
This feature allows users to get one-way private updates from admins. WhatsApp channel updates are a one-way broadcast rather than a conversation.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Those who are followers can’t reply directly or send messages to channel admins. What they can do is show their interest in a channel’s content by adding emoji reactions.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Some of the big names to join WhatsApp channels include Katrina Kaif, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, and more.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Enter text HeWhatsApp is adding a new tab through which users can both search for channels as well as see new updates. re
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Members of a channel will be able to react to updates, but it won’t show the name of the people who reacted.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Whenever an admin forwards an Update to chats or groups it will include a link back to the channel so people can find out more.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Who a person chooses to follow will not be visible to anyone else.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
This update has already been rolled out but it can take a few days before it reaches everyone.
Check out related web stories:
WhatsApp rolls out new update for Communities; Check what’s there for you
Latest WhatsApp group features can cause problems; know how to avoid
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
View more