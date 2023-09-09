WhatsApp rolls out new update for Communities; Check what’s there for you
The Meta-owned platform is looking at enhancing user experience and now it has rolled out an update that WhatsApp Communities users will find very useful.
One of its amazing updates is the Communities feature. WhatsApp introduced its Communities feature in December 2022.
Now, a new general WhatsApp Communities group chat feature is being rolled out. This feature is currently available for Android beta testers.
According to a report by WABetaInfo, Whatsapp is working on a general group chat feature to improve communication between communities and community members.
The maximum capacity for this group is 1024 members. This group does not have the same privacy protections as other chats.
The participants list in this group is not hidden. The general chat feature helps new community members learn how the community and its groups function.
WhatsApp has also introduced a new feature that allows users to create unnamed groups within the app.
This feature is useful in situations where users want to set up a group in a hurry.
Now groups without a name, with a maximum capacity of six participants, will automatically be assigned a name.
