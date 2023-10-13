Icon
1410-foot asteroid among 4 other asteroids set to come close to Earth today! NASA reveals details

As many as 5 asteroids are set to make their close approaches today, NASA has revealed after studying data collected by its advanced telescopes. Know their size, speed, distance of approach, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 13 2023, 16:38 IST
Asteroid 2023 TC1 – Asteroid 2023 TC1, which is nearly 46 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach today, October 13. This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 29227 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth by a close distance of just 4 million kilometers. (Pexels)
Asteroid 2023 TB4 – Asteroid 2023 TB4 is hurtling towards Earth for a close approach to Earth today, October 13. In terms of size, it is between 36 feet and 82 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 2.6 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 38220 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2021 NT14 – Asteroid 2021 NT14 is hurtling towards Earth for a close approach to Earth today, October 13. In terms of size, it is the biggest of them all, with an estimated between 623 feet and 1410 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 7.1 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 30874 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 TU5 – Asteroid 2023 TU5 will also make its closest approach to the planet today, October 13. The asteroid, with a width between 15 feet and 36 feet, will approach at a distance of 1.7 million kilometers and a slower speed of 30092 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 TD4 – Yet another asteroid named Asteroid 2023 TD4, with a width between 31 feet and 72 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth today, October 13. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 23116 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 2.1 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 13 Oct, 16:38 IST
