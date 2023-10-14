Icon
NASA tracks 5 asteroids approaching Earth! Know their size, speed, and more

NASA has recently revealed the data of 5 asteroids approaching Earth. Read here to learn more about them:

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 14 2023, 17:48 IST
Asteroid 2023 TD7
Asteroid 2023 TD7: According to data revealed by NASA, asteroid  2023 TD7 is hurtling towards a close flyby of Earth today, October 14. The size of this asteroid is 17 Feet and is as big as the size of a car. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 171,000 kilometers, which will get it closer than the Moon. It will move towards Earth at a speed of 36315 kilometers per hour.  (Pexels)
Asteroid 2023 TO4
Asteroid 2023 TO4: The size of this asteroid is 34 Feet and is as big as the size of a bus. Its close Earth approach is estimated to be 712000 Kilometers. It is expected to reach close to Earth on October 14. It will move towards Earth at a speed of 60443 Kilometers Per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 TQ3
Asteroid 2023 TQ3: This aircraft-sized asteroid is 86 Feet wide. It is expected to pay a close visit to Earth on October 14. According to NASA, Its Closest Earth approach is estimated to be 1.47 million kilometers. It will be traveling towards Earth at a speed of 40519 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 TD8
Asteroid 2023 TD8: This asteroid is designated as 2023 TD8 by NASA. It is expected to reach closer to Earth on October 14. Its closest Earth approach will be 2.16 million kilometers. This asteroid is 27 Feet wide and is as big as the size of a bus. It will be speeding towards Earth with a relative velocity of 35482 kilometers per hour.  (NASA)
Asteroid 2023 TC7
Asteroid 2023 TC7: According to data revealed by NASA, this asteroid is 53 feet wide and its size is similar to the size of a house. It is expected to pay a close visit to Earth on October 15. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 666000 kilometers. It will be traveling towards Earth at a speed of 24510 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 14 Oct, 17:48 IST
