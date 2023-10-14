Icon
Home Tech News Lift-off! NASA chases Psyche Asteroid

Lift-off! NASA chases Psyche Asteroid

NASA's Psyche Asteroid probe embarks on a unique 6-year mission to explore an extraordinary metallic space rock.

By: HT TECH
Oct 14 2023, 19:26 IST
NASA's Psyche asteroid probe has achieved a successful lift-off today. NASA mission has been launched on an unprecedented project to explore the enigmatic metal asteroid. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU)
NASA's Psyche asteroid probe has achieved a successful lift-off today. NASA mission has been launched on an unprecedented project to explore the enigmatic metal asteroid. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU)

In a historic moment, NASA's Psyche Asteroid probe embarked on a groundbreaking journey to a space rock laden with rare metals. This remarkable NASA mission represents the first-ever exploration of a metallic world, diverging from the conventional rocky or icy compositions of most asteroids. Scientists believe that this enigmatic celestial body could unlock insights into the elusive cores of Earth and other rocky planets, speculating that it might be the remnants of an ancient planet.

Amid a cloudy midday sky, SpaceX catapulted the satellite into space from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The destination? The colossal asteroid it's named after, Psyche, with an anticipated arrival in 2029. An hour after lift-off, ground controllers jubilantly confirmed the successful separation of the spacecraft from the rocket's upper stage.

A Metal World of Enormous Proportions

NASA's foray into the realm of metallic asteroids marks a significant departure from decades of exploring distant worlds primarily composed of rock, ice, or gas. Psyche, the largest among approximately nine metal-rich asteroids identified so far, orbits the Sun alongside myriad other space rocks within the outer region of the central asteroid belt, nestled between Mars and Jupiter. It was discovered in 1852 and christened with the name of the alluring Greek goddess of the soul.

This gargantuan asteroid boasts dimensions of roughly 144 miles in width and 173 miles in length, as ascertained through radar and astronomical studies. Scientists believe that it is enriched with metals such as iron, nickel, and possibly silicates. Its surface is primarily gray and likely coated with minute metal particles from cosmic collisions.

As of now, Psyche is nothing more than a faint glimmer in the night sky, shrouded in mystery until the spacecraft reaches it after a journey spanning over 2 billion miles. Believed to be a relic from the origin of the solar system 4.5 billion years ago, this asteroid holds the potential to unravel fundamental questions regarding the origins of life on Earth and the factors that make our planet habitable.

This $1.2 billion mission will take a circuitous route to reach the asteroid. In 2026, the spacecraft equipped with solar panels will swing by Mars to gain a gravitational boost. Three years later, it will reach the asteroid, attempting to establish an orbit, with distances ranging from 47 miles to 440 miles. This setup is expected to last at least until 2031.

Originally slated for launch a year ago, the mission faced delays due to software testing issues and management challenges, elongating the travel schedule. Consequently, the spacecraft's rendezvous with the asteroid is now anticipated in 2029, deviating from the initial 2026 projection.

14 Oct, 19:26 IST
