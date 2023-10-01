4 apps to excel in your CBSE CTET exam 2024

Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 01, 2023
CBSE CTET is one of the most important exams for those who aspire to become a teacher in government schools in India. So, if you want to succeed at the CBSE CTET exam 2024, then check out these preparatory apps:
CBSE CTET is governed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). This exam helps the aspirants to get teaching jobs in central government schools as well as schools under Union Territories' administration.
So, if you are planning to prepare for the CBSE CTET 2024 exam, you should start early. You can get help from various online apps. Check out these 4 apps:
Adda 247: The best feature of this app is that it is multilingual and you prepare with this app in both Hindi and English languages.
With Adda247 you will get online lectures, recorded lectures, daily quizzes, and Test series specially targeting CBSE CTET 2024.
Byjus: It is a renowned online education platform to prepare for various government exams including CBSE CTET.
With Byjus, you can get various resources which include online mock tests, solved previous year question papers, interactive live classes, and study material.
Oliveboard: This app provides you mock tests for the CTET exam, both for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Oliveboard provides tests that are designed in both Hindi and English according to the latest exam pattern and syllabus.
Mockers: This is a free-to-use app you can get previous year's question papers, Test series, and more for free.
With Mockers, you can analyze your performance and prepare accordingly for the CBSE CTET exam.