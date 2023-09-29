Strengthen your JEE Main 2024 exam preparation with these 5 apps
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 29, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels
If you are preparing for JEE Main 2024 and want to elevate your performance level, try using these 5 apps:
Photo Credit: Pexels
Unacademy: This is a well-known app to prepare for JEE main exam. Unacademy provides you with live lectures along with physical notes and study materials.
Photo Credit: Pexels
There are multiple courses available on Unacademy to prepare for JEE mains 2024. Students can choose any course to enhance their performance, especially in areas they are comparatively weak.
Photo Credit: Pexels
MyPAT: (My Performance Analysis Test) is an online learning app associated with FITJEE. This app will provide you personalized test series, study material, and performance analysis.
Photo Credit: Pexels
There is a wide range of mock tests and sample papers for JEE mains 2024 available on this app.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Testbook app: This app is designed to meet all the requirements of students to prepare for JEE main exam and provides all the materials according to the exam pattern.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Along with subject-specific notes, Testbook also offers various practice and reading material with downloadable PDFs.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Allen Digital app: With this app, you can get various engaging video lectures with personalized learning techniques that are effective in preparing for the JEE mains.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Allen digital app provides various courses and test series to which you can subscribe according to your requirements at standard prices.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Vedantu: With this app you will get interactive live classes and recorded lectures by expert educators for JEE mains 2024.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Vedantu provides you access to a variety of sample papers in PDF form and that too for free. You can enhance your preparation by practicing these sample papers on a daily basis.
Check related web stories:
UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024 registration ends tomorrow! Check 4 useful apps for preparation
Facing trouble in NEET UG preparation? Try these 4 apps to excel in this exam
Getting ready for CUET 2024 exam? Try these top 4 apps
View more