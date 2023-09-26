UGC NET 2023 exam is nearing! Try these 3 apps to accelerate your preparation
Published Sep 26, 2023
UGC NET 2023 exam: This is a national-level eligibility test that is conducted for the role of “Assistant Professor” or “Junior Research Fellowship & Assistant Professor Programme”.
The second session of the UGC NET 2023 exam will be held in December.
So, there is very little time left to brush up on your preparations. If you are facing difficulties in regular practice, then you can try various online apps.
Check out the 3 apps to enhance your performance levels:
StudyIQ: This app provides you with video lectures, study notes, and practice quizzes for competitive exams including UGC NET.
StudyIQ covers a wide range of subjects and topics required for the NET exam. You can also get access to current affairs updates to stay updated with the latest events.
Oliveboard: This app can accelerate your daily practice with the help of mock tests, study materials, and video lessons for the NET exam.
With Oliveboard you can get detailed performance analysis to understand your area of strengths and weaknesses.
Unacademy: This app is well known for its live classes, recorded lectures, practice questions, and doubt-clearing sessions for various competitive exams including UGC NET.
Unacademy will equip you with expert educators who provide guidance and assistance for the UGC NET preparation.
