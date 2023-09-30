Top 4 apps to enhance your CAT 2023 exam performance
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 30, 2023
CAT 2023 exam is less than 3 months away, are you well-prepared for it? If you are facing difficulties, you can get help from these top 4 online apps.
Check out these 4 apps to boost your preparations:
TIME4CAT: This app is associated with Triumphant Institute of Management Education (TIME) coaching and it provides CAT-focused test series and study materials.
TIME4CAT will provide you with video lectures on Quant, verbal, and other subject concepts from experienced T.I.M.E. educators.
Testbook: This app consists of CAT mock tests, quizzes, and study notes to help you practice and revise daily.
With this app you can get various courses which include Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude.
Unacademy: This app will equip you with a wide range of CAT exam preparation courses, live classes, and practice tests.
With Unacademy, you can practice daily under the guidance of experienced educators and get preparation study materials.
BYJU'S - The Learning App: This app will provide you detailed CAT preparation modules, video lectures, and practice tests to help you improve your skills in quantitative aptitude, verbal ability, data interpretation, and logical reasoning.
With Byjus, you will be guided by experienced educators with study materials and the All India test series to help you master the techniques to answer any CAT-level questions.