5 asteroids to pass Earth at close quarters in the coming days
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jan 26, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Hold tight! NASA has revealed that the orbits of 5 asteroids will bring them close to Earth in the coming days. These asteroids range in size from 53 feet to 130 feet! Explore their speed, size, distance of approach, and more, as shared by the space agency.
Asteroid 2011 CQ1 – The first asteroid on its way is Asteroid 2011 CQ1, which will fly by Earth today, January 26. According to NASA, this space rock measures about 4.2 feet wide. Its orbit will bring it as near to the planet's surface as 2.69 million kilometres, with a speed of 31927 kilometres per hour.
Asteroid 2024 BJ– On January 27, another space rock, Asteroid 2024 BJ, will fly by Earth. The asteroid measures nearly 69 feet wide. According to NASA, it will approach within 3.5 million km and is already moving at 12976 kilometres per hour.
Asteroid 2024 BF1 – Asteroid 2024 BF1 will fly over Earth on January 27. During its close approach, it will get as close as 4 million kilometres to the planet's surface. The space rock, which measures 250 feet in width, is travelling at 58297 km per hour towards Earth.
Asteroid 2024 AU4 – Asteroid 2024 AU4 will fly by Earth on January 28. According to NASA, this 260-foot-wide asteroid is flying at almost 38974 kilometres per hour and will pass by the globe at a distance of 6.3 million km.
Asteroid 2007 EG – On January 30, the asteroid 2007 EG will pass by Earth. During its close approach, it will get as close as 6.11 million kilometres to the planet's surface. The space rock, which measures 250 feet in width, is travelling at 39044 km per hour towards Earth.
NASA's revelations about these upcoming asteroid visits provide us with a unique opportunity to marvel at the vastness of our universe.
As these celestial travellers gracefully glide past Earth, we are reminded of the wonders that exist beyond our planet's boundaries.