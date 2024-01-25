Chandrayaan-2 mission: Japan's SLIM mission lands on the Moon with ISRO help
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission has become a cornerstone for global space exploration. Its impact is evident in Japan's Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), which recently achieved a successful lunar landing.
Japan leveraged Chandrayaan-2 mission's capabilities to gather crucial imagery, aiding in the selection of SLIM's lunar landing spot. This collaboration highlights international cooperation in space exploration.
While the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges in landing on the Moon, its orbiter remained operational, providing vital data on lunar topography, mineralogy, and the search for water ice.
The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, weighing 3850 kg, has surpassed its predecessor, Chandrayaan-1, by orbiting the moon and conducting detailed studies on its various aspects.
Chandrayaan-2 mission's technological advancements and experiences laid the foundation for future missions, including the joint India-Japan LUPEX mission, deepening the collaboration between ISRO and JAXA.
LUPEX Mission: The upcoming LUPEX mission is a testament to the growing partnership between ISRO and JAXA. Chandrayaan-2 mission's influence extends beyond its initial mission, shaping the future of lunar exploration.
SLIM, the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, entered lunar orbit on December 25, showcasing advancements in landing accuracy with a precision target of 100 meters.
Despite a successful lunar landing, SLIM faced unexpected challenges. Latest imagery reveals the lander tipped over, blocking its solar panels and hindering solar power generation.
Due to the unforeseen tipping, SLIM relies on its limited battery reserves, which are depleting rapidly.
The Japanese space agency is assessing the situation and expects to determine precision landing success in the coming months.