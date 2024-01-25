Huge discounts on foldables! Moto Razr 40 Ultra price cut by 42%, Moto Razr 40 by 55% on Amazon
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jan 25, 2024
Photo Credit: Amazon
If you're looking to buy a foldable phone, look into the Motorola Razr series discounts. The Moto Razr 40 and Moto Razr 40 Ultra are both available with significant price cuts on Amazon.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Motorola Razr series price drop: The Moto Razr 40 and the Moto Razr 40 Ultra are now more affordable. The 256GB variant of Moto Razr 40, previously priced at Rs. 99,999, is now available at just Rs. 44999 - presenting a massive 55 percent discount.
On the other hand, the 256GB variant of Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, previously priced at Rs. 119999, is now available at just Rs. 69999 - giving a huge 42 percent discount.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Save even more! Trade in your old phone or use a bank deal to get the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra or Motorola Razr 40 at a great price.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Exchange your old phone for a discount of up to Rs. 41250 on the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Motorola Razr 40. The exact discount varies based on your old phone's model and condition. Verify the deal's availability in your area by entering your PIN code.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Wait! There's more! Use your HSBC Credit Card for EMI for Trxn to receive an instant Rs. 150 discount and you can also avail up to 4 months of Audible membership for just Rs. 2, (terms and conditions apply)
Photo Credit: Amazon
Moto Razr 40 Ultra Specs: The Moto Razr 40 Ultra packs a 6.9-inch P-OLED display for immersive viewing, while a 3.6-inch external screen keeps you informed on the go.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, it captures stunning photos with dual rear cameras and a high-resolution selfie lens. A 3800mAh battery with 30W fast charging keeps you powered.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Moto Razr 40 Specs: Motorola Razr 40 sports a 6.9-inch main display with 144Hz refresh rate and a 1.5-inch cover display. Powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, it has 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and 4200mAh battery. It features dual rear cameras (64MP+13MP) and supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC.
Photo Credit: Motorola
Maximise your savings with these great bargains, whether you're buying a Moto Razr 40 Ultra or a Moto Razr 40. Don't miss out on this amazing offer!