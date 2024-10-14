5 astonishing galaxy images capture NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s MIRI instrument

Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 14, 2024
Check out these galaxy images captured by powerful instruments of NASA James Webb Space Telescope.

NASA James Webb Space Telescope is equipped with some of the latest and most advanced technologies to study the Universe’s greatest depth.

One such instrument is called the Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI) which is one of the crucial technology for the James Webb Space Telescope.

Check out these stunning galaxy images  captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s MIRI instrument

Phantom Galaxy: This galaxy is also known as M74 which is located about  32 million light-years away from Earth.

Galaxy NGC 1559: This galaxy was captured by Webb’s MIRI instrument which is located about 35 million light-years away from Earth.

Galaxies Arp 142: This is one pair of galaxies known as Arp 142 and it is located 326 million light-years from Earth.

Galaxy NGC 3256: This galaxy is similar in size to our Milky Way but it is located  120 million light-years away from the Earth.

Stephan’s Quintet: This image is captured by Webb’s NIRCam and MIRI instruments.

