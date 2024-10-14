5 astonishing galaxy images capture NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s MIRI instrument
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 14, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these galaxy images captured by powerful instruments of NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA James Webb Space Telescope is equipped with some of the latest and most advanced technologies to study the Universe’s greatest depth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
One such instrument is called the Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI) which is one of the crucial technology for the James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these stunning galaxy images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s MIRI instrument
Photo Credit: NASA
Phantom Galaxy: This galaxy is also known as M74 which is located about 32 million light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Galaxy NGC 1559: This galaxy was captured by Webb’s MIRI instrument which is located about 35 million light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxies Arp 142: This is one pair of galaxies known as Arp 142 and it is located 326 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 3256: This galaxy is similar in size to our Milky Way but it is located 120 million light-years away from the Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Stephan’s Quintet: This image is captured by Webb’s NIRCam and MIRI instruments.
Check related web stories:
5 stunning star formation images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
5 cosmic wonders captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Stunning images of universe capture by NASA James Webb, Hubble Telescope
5 breathtaking images of galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
View more