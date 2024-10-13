5 stunning star formation images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Published Oct 13, 2024
Check these breathtaking images of star formation captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Did you know? Stars are made up of 74% hydrogen and 25% helium which was created during the Big Bang.
Stars also have a well-defined life cycle from birth to death in a very massive form.
Check out these mesmerising star formation images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Westerlund 1: It is an open cluster located 12000 light-years away from Earth and it is the home to a “dense, and diverse population of massive stars.”
Photo Credit: NASA
Arp 220: This is the image of two spiral galaxies in a merging process and showcasing bursts of star formation.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 346: This is the image of the dynamic star-forming region located in the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC).
Photo Credit: NASA
Tarantula Nebula: This image showcases the central star cluster of the nebula which showcases faded hot stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 604: This star-forming region is the home to more than 200 of the hottest stars.
