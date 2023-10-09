5 best apps that will help you excel in JEE Main 2024 exam
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 09, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels
If you are a student preparing for JEE main 2024, you must try these 5 apps that will ease your preparation journey and help you excel in every way.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Try out these 5 apps for JEE main 2024:
Photo Credit: Pexels
Unacademy: Renowned for JEE Main preparation, Unacademy provides live lectures, physical notes, and study materials.
Photo Credit: Pexels
With Unacademy, students can explore a range of online courses tailored according to their preparation level.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Vedantu: You can enhance your JEE Main 2024 preparation with Vedantu, which provides interactive live classes and recorded lectures by experienced teachers.
Photo Credit: Pexels
You can also access free PDF sample papers for daily practice, with the Vedantu app.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Byjus: Byjus is a renowned app for competitive exam preparation, including JEE Main. It provides various courses encompassing video lectures, test series, and daily practice through mock tests and MCQs.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Allen Digital App: Students can utilize the Allen Digital app for JEE Main 2024 preparation as it offers engaging video lectures and personalized learning techniques.
Photo Credit: Pexels
With Allen Digital App you can access various courses and test series at reasonable prices.
Photo Credit: Pexels
MyPAT (My Performance Analysis Test): MyPAT, an adaptive online learning app by FIITJEE, which offers personalized test series, study material, and performance analysis. With MyPAT, you can benefit from a wide array of mock tests and sample papers for JEE Main 2024.