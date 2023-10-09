5 best apps that will help you excel in JEE Main 2024 exam

Published Oct 09, 2023
 If you are a student preparing for JEE main 2024, you must try these 5 apps that will ease your preparation journey and help you excel in every way.

Try out these 5 apps for JEE main 2024: 

Unacademy: Renowned for JEE Main preparation, Unacademy provides live lectures, physical notes, and study materials. 

With Unacademy,  students can explore a range of online courses tailored according to their preparation level.

Vedantu: You can enhance your JEE Main 2024 preparation with Vedantu, which provides interactive live classes and recorded lectures by experienced teachers. 

You can also access free PDF sample papers for daily practice, with the Vedantu app.

Byjus: Byjus is a renowned app for competitive exam preparation, including JEE Main. It provides various courses encompassing video lectures, test series, and daily practice through mock tests and MCQs.

Allen Digital App: Students can utilize the Allen Digital app for JEE Main 2024 preparation as it offers engaging video lectures and personalized learning techniques. 

With Allen Digital App you can access various courses and test series at reasonable prices.

MyPAT (My Performance Analysis Test): MyPAT, an adaptive online learning app by FIITJEE, which offers personalized test series, study material, and performance analysis. With MyPAT, you can benefit from a wide array of mock tests and sample papers for JEE Main 2024.

