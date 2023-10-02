Crack CLAT 2024 exam with these 4 apps, get your dream job
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 02, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels
CLAT 2024 exam is just a few months away. This year CLAT exam will be held on December 3, 2023 for the next year's session. To prepare well, there are various online apps that can guide you in this exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Check out these 4 apps to accelerate your CLAT exam 2024 preparation:
Photo Credit: Pexels
BYJU'S - The Learning App: This is a renowned app and it covers a wide range of competitive exams including law entrance exams like CLAT.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Byjus offers interactive video lectures, adaptive learning modules, and quizzes to enhance your performance.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Oliveboard: This can be your go to app to clear CLAT and other Law Entrance exams as it is helpful for daily practice.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Oliveboard provides regular mock tests, notes, and live classes by expert and experienced educators.
Photo Credit: Pexels
CLAT 2024 LLB Law Exam Prep: This app is provided by Edurev and can be very useful for you to clear CLAT 2024 exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It gives you access to important videos, and notes from CLAT Experts for English, Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and much more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Unacademy: Unacademy is one of the top apps for competitive exam preparations including CLAT.
Photo Credit: Pexels
With Unacademy, students can get live classes, video lectures, study material, and doubt-clearing sessions conducted by expert teachers.