5 breathtaking images of space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Published Oct 15, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Know facts about the NASA Hubble Space Telescope and check out these amazing images of space.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope is equipped with two powerful cameras, the Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) and the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) that work together.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Apart from cameras, the telescope has Spectrographs, Interferometers, and some other instruments which make it the most powerful space observatory.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these breathtaking images of space captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
IRAS 05506+2414: This space object is a bright young star located over 9000 light years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
MACS J0416: This image showcases two colliding galaxy clusters which are in the process of becoming one single object.
Photo Credit: NASA
Sunburst Arc 3: This image showcases one of the four arcs from the galaxy nicknamed the Sunburst Arc.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy Henize 2-10: This image showcases a black hole contributing to star formation in a very usual manner.
Photo Credit: NASA
DEM L 190: This is an image of a d supernova remnant located 160000 light-years away from Earth.
