5 common mistakes you do online that make it easy for scammers to steal your money
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 15, 2024
Check out 5 security mistakes which can get you in big trouble! Make changes to your digital setting now to avoid becoming a victim of online scams.
Cyber crimes, data leaks, and scams have been growing significantly, revealing our confidential details to malicious actors.
We all have created a digital presence in terms of banking, social media, and others. It is extremely important to follow some security measures to stay safe in this digital age.
Check out these 5 security mistakes that need to be avoided immediately to protect yourself from scams.
Are you using the same passwords everywhere? You must create different combinations of passwords for different accounts and change them at regular intervals.
Don’t like 2-factor verification? But it's the only way to put an extra layer of safety. Therefore, enable this feature right now.
Avoiding software updates? This may get you in big security trouble. Keep updating your software to discard malware and viruses from your device.
Do you click on any link which comes our way? Think hundreds of times before clicking on any suspicious link as it may get your device hacked.
Do not have a lock screen on your smartphone or laptop? Enable the screen lock feature right now to keep your personal data hidden.
Lastly, stay aware and stay safe from manipulating cybercriminals.
