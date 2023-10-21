Beware! Scammers using iPhone 15 ruse to entrap users! Know how to stop them
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 21, 2023
Criminals are powering a fake iPhone 15 recall scam to target unsuspecting users.
As reported by Mashable, scammers are taking advantage of reported iPhone 15 overheating issue to entrap users.
These scammers pose as Verizon representatives and actually convince users to return their new iPhone 15.
The scammers falsely claim that Apple has issued a recall for the iPhone 15 due to heating problems.
It's important to note that Apple has not issued any recall order for the return of any iPhone 15 model. In fact, Apple said that a software update will fix the issue.
Some iPhone 15 owners did report overheating, but it was attributed to background processes during initial setup and some third party apps.
So, in case you receive a suspicious call, hang up and contact the company directly to verify.
And how to make sure you do not fall a victim? Always check the company’s website or look for official announcements before believing any such calls.
Remember, scammers often use phone calls to deceive people, but they can be easily fobbed off by simply refusing to believe them.
