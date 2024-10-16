5 jaw-dropping images on nebulae captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Published Oct 16, 2024
Check out the never-seen hues of the nebulae with bright star formation and newborn stars captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
NASA James Webb Space Telescope has been making groundbreaking discoveries, even though it's one of the newest space-based observatories.
The Webb’s telescope has given scientists and researchers a great deal of understanding about nebulae, which are mostly known for their star-forming activities.
Check these 5 breathtaking images of nebulae captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Digel Cloud 2S: This is a star-forming region located outskirts of our Milky Way galaxy. This image showcases traces of newborn stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Serpens nebula: This nebula is located about 1,300 light-years from Earth and consists of young stars which are not older than 100,000 years.
Photo Credit: NASA
Cassiopeia A: This space object is a supernova remnant and its dust of clouds is covered with sulfur, oxygen, argon, and neon.
Photo Credit: NASA
Crab Nebula: This nebula is located 6,500 light-years from Earth and is spread across 5 light-years and it's expanding with time.
Photo Credit: NASA
Rho Ophiuchi: It is a star formation region located about 400–460 away light-years from Earth.
