5 latest science images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Published May 10, 2024
NASA James Webb Space Telescope has been providing scientists with groundbreaking discoveries of distant space objects, galaxies, black holes, and more.
According to reports, there are more than 750 scientific publications which contain studies from the Webb Space Telescope.
Galactic Gathering: These images showcase a rare phenomenon called gravitational lensing where galaxies get a stretched-out shape.
Cassiopeia A: This is the image of supernova remnant Cassiopeia A (Cas A) which showcases sulfur, oxygen, argon and neon gas from the star.
Planet formation: This image showcases one of the biggest breakthroughs captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
Black hole: This is the image of the most distant black hole ever detected which is located in galaxy UHZ1.
Messier 42: It is one of the brightest nebulae captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.
