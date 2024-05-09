7 stunning images of stars and galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published May 09, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA
The Hubble Space Telescope searches for "medium" black holes, finding evidence in star cluster M4. Thousands of stars, colourful and bright, fill the image with some appearing blue or yellow-orange. Four diffraction spikes surround brighter stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Hubble Space Telescope discovers black holes in galaxy centres. Galaxy census reveals black hole mass links to galaxy size. Image shows a yellow-orange and reddish disk surrounded by white and rust-coloured disk.
Photo Credit: NASA
IC 776, in the Virgo constellation, is 100 million light-years away. Understanding dwarf galaxies like IC 776 helps comprehend galaxy evolution. Spiral galaxy image shows a tilted view with a colourful core and wispy edges.
Photo Credit: NASA
ESO 306-17 galaxy stands alone, surrounded by distant galaxies. Bright white light surrounded by glowing haze. Image features several distant galaxies scattered in black space.
Photo Credit: NASA
Hubble Space Telescope captures the celestial "spiral" near LL Pegasi star. Spiral formed by dying star casting off material. Image shows a bright foreground star with faint blue spiral and distant stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Arp-Madore 2026-424 displays galactic gaze. Two yellow galactic cores resemble eyes, surrounded by swirling blue stars. Image depicts distant stars and galaxies against black space.
Photo Credit: NASA
Overlapping galaxies, NGC 3314, move in different directions without collision. Image shows interlaced galaxies resembling a hazy "X" shape, one with dark brown dust and bright blue stars.