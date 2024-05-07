NASA shared top 10 celestial wonders: Stunning images of galaxies, nebulae, and more

Published May 07, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA

IC 776, a spiral galaxy, is both small and unique, with a twisted central disc and star-forming arcs. It's in Virgo, 100 million light-years away. Understanding such galaxies helps us grasp galaxy and universe evolution.

Photo Credit: NASA

Horsehead Nebula's infrared views reveal young stars and distant galaxies. Hubble's 2013 view and Webb's latest reveal sharper details of the nebula's "mane."

Photo Credit: NASA

The International Space Station orbits Earth, experiencing 16 sunsets daily. This photo, taken during sunset over Japan, shows a thin line of the Sun above Earth's curve.

Photo Credit: NASA

Vibrant colours dominate, with our galaxy's core shining bright amid interstellar dust. It's a stunning cosmic tapestry against the darkness of space.

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA's Webb captures the Ring Nebula, a dying star 2,000 light-years away. Its blue gas and dust reveal the star's last stages, influenced by a nearby star.

Photo Credit: NASA

A nebula resembling two orbs connected by a band shines amidst golden stars. It displays vibrant blue, red, and orange hues, creating a mesmerising cosmic spectacle.

Photo Credit: NASA

Every star in Caldwell 104 shines uniquely, just like you. This Hubble image captures the beauty of the star cluster, where each star contributes to its brilliance.

Photo Credit: NASA

Two iridescent lobes extend from a central star, forming an "x" disc. Jets of gas stream outwards, displaying green, peach, and blue hues against the backdrop of space.

Photo Credit: NASA

V838 Mon's light echo reflects off rings of interstellar dust. This celestial event, spanning six light years, dazzles in the constellation Monoceros.

Photo Credit: NASA

A molecular cloud region, glowing orange, fades into wispy darkness. Stars, including one with short spikes, scatter across the scene, showcasing the beauty of cosmic clouds.

