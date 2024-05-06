Exploring exoplanets: Stunning Images from NASA

Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published May 06, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA
This image shows an artist's impression of the exoplanet WASP 121-b, known as Tylos. It orbits very close to its host star, experiencing extreme gravitational forces that have altered its shape.
Photo Credit: NASA
Here, we see Fomalhaut b, a planet orbiting the star Fomalhaut, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. This newly discovered planet lies within a vast debris ring surrounding its parent star.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image illustrates Fomalhaut's Saturn-like ring, with Fomalhaut b orbiting inside it. The ring and the planet's orbit are visible against the background of the star Fomalhaut.
Photo Credit: NASA
An image of the exoplanet HD106906 b, offering insights into the hypothesised "Planet Nine" in our Solar System. This distant exoplanet has a unique orbit around a double star system.
Photo Credit: NASA
WASP-39b, a Saturn-mass exoplanet, and its parent star WASP-39 are depicted in this slide. Data from telescopes like Hubble reveal a water-rich atmosphere on the exoplanet.
Photo Credit: NASA
HD 189733b, a gas giant, orbits very close to its host star HD 189733. The planet's scorching atmosphere and unique blue colour, caused by glass rain, are highlighted.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases HD 189733b, known as a "hot Jupiter," and its deep blue hue, revealed by the Hubble Space Telescope. The colour is due to the planet's extreme atmosphere, not oceans.
Photo Credit: NASA
These fascinating exoplanets offer valuable insights into the diversity of planetary systems beyond our Solar System. Through observations from telescopes like Hubble, scientists continue to unravel the mysteries of the cosmos.