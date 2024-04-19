5 OTT releases this weekend: Siren, Dune Part Two and more
Weekend OTT watchlist: This weekend promises a cinematic treat for all streaming enthusiasts, with a diverse lineup of new releases hitting the digital screens. From gripping thrillers to epic sci-fi adventures, there's something for every taste on the top OTT platforms.
Siren: Join Keerthy Suresh and Jayam Ravi in the gripping tale of a police officer and a prisoner. Catch the suspense unfold on Disney+ Hotstar, premiering April 19.
Article 370: Witness the compelling narrative of Yami Gautam and Priya Mani in 'Article 370', highlighting events post the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. Scheduled for premiere on JioCinema on April 19.
Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver: Zack Snyder's thrilling saga continues in 'Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver'. Join Kora and her warriors in an epic battle to protect Veldt and beyond. Streaming on Netflix from April 19.
Ranam: Unravel the mystery in 'Ranam - Aram Thavarel', a Tamil thriller. Vaibhav Reddy leads a stellar cast in this gripping tale of crime and intrigue. Available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 19.
Dune: Part Two: Prepare for the next chapter in Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic, 'Dune: Part Two'. Timothee Chalamet returns to save his world in this mesmerising journey. Now streaming on Netflix.
Sit back, relax, and indulge in the ultimate weekend binge-watch session. With a diverse selection of top-tier content at your fingertips, there's no better time to escape into the immersive world of streaming entertainment.