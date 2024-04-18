Artemis 3 mission: NASA to develop moonquake detector for 2026 lunar landing
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Apr 18, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA/Mehdi Benna
NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland is set to construct a moonquake detector for deployment during the Artemis 3 mission in 2026.
Photo Credit: NASA
Return to Lunar Surface: Artemis 3 marks the return of astronauts to the Moon's surface after more than 50 years.
Photo Credit: NASA
Introduction to LEMS: The Lunar Environment Monitoring Station (LEMS) will be one of the initial payloads for Artemis 3. LEMS is a compact seismometer designed to monitor ground motion from moonquakes around the lunar South Pole.
Photo Credit: NASA
Purpose of LEMS: LEMS aims to provide continuous, long-term data on moonquakes to help scientists study the Moon's internal structure and formation process.
Photo Credit: NASA
Lead Scientist and Collaboration: Mehdi Benna from the University of Maryland Baltimore County leads the LEMS team at NASA Goddard, with collaboration from other institutions.
Photo Credit: NASA
Development of LEMS: Benna's team received funding in 2018 to develop LEMS, conceptualising it as a self-sustaining station capable of surviving lunar conditions.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Operational Duration: LEMS is designed to function on the lunar surface for up to two years, potentially becoming a vital component of a global lunar geophysical network.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Moonquake Origins: Moonquakes are caused by gravitational forces between the Earth and the Moon, as well as the Moon's expansion and contraction due to temperature changes.
Photo Credit: NASA
Collaborating Institutions: Several institutions are involved in LEMS' development and operation, including the University of Arizona, Morehead State University, and Washington University in St. Louis.
Photo Credit: NASA
Scientific Significance: LEMS, along with other candidate instruments, aims to gather crucial data about the lunar environment and interior, aiding in preparations for long-duration human presence on the Moon and future Mars missions. Final decisions on Artemis 3 payloads will be made later.