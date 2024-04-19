iPhone 14 price drop rolled out by Amazon; Check 16% discount, other offers
Published Apr 19, 2024
The iPhone 14 gets Apple’s improved A15 Bionic under the hood, as well as a dual 12MP camera system.
It features an all-day battery life with 20W fast-charing support and 5G connectivity.
With its new low price tag, it can become an ideal choice for those who want an iPhone without spending the fortune that the new iPhone 15 series demands.
Now, Amazon has introduced a massive iPhone 14 price drop including discounts, exchange deals, bank offers and more. Check details.
The iPhone 14 128GB variant is originally priced at Rs. 69900 on Amazon, which is considered a premium price for a smartphone.
The e-commerce giant has rolled out a 16% discount on the iPhone 14, taking down its price to just Rs. 58999.
Additionally, customers can avail exchange offer of up to Rs. 27550, depending on the model and condition of their existing smartphone.
There’s also a flat Rs. 3000 discount on SBI and ICICI Bank Credit card transactions.
