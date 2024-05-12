5 powerful cybersecurity moves to secure your business
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published May 12, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels
Check out the top 5 cybersecurity tips for businesses to safeguard confidential data of employees, clients and customers.
Photo Credit: Netflix
Businesses of all scales are becoming direct victims of cyber security attacks by malicious actors and hackers.
Photo Credit: Pexels
With growing technology and means, tricksters are finding loopholes to steal all your business data. Therefore, it is extremely necessary to safeguard your confidential information.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Here are 5 cybersecurity tips for businesses to avoid cyber attacks.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Make sure that all company devices use updated versions of operating systems and internet browsers.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Educate employees about safe email browsing use, and potential risks.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Ensure to store and encrypt company data in the cloud.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Take advantage of cloud-based antivirus platforms like Microsoft Windows Defender
Photo Credit: Pexels
Provide systems with passwords and multi-factor authentication
Check related web stories:
Massive Fraud: 2 people in Bengaluru lose over
₹
1.24 crore in this new scam
5 tips to stay safe from bank account-draining online scams in 2024
QR code scams: 5 things you must stop doing to avoid ‘Quishing’ fraud
Apple, Amazon, Google and 7 other ‘favourite brands’ of scammers used for hacking your account online
View more