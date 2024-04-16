Apple, Amazon, Google and 7 other ‘favourite brands’ of scammers used for hacking your account online

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 16, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels

Scammers are always finding new ways to deceive people, with phishing being a common tactic. This involves fraudulent attempts to obtain sensitive information through emails or messages impersonating trusted brands.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Microsoft: Microsoft is the most commonly imitated brand by cybercriminals, accounting for 39 percent of all brand phishing attempts.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Google: Google comes in second, with 11 percent of phishing attempts using a counterfeit Google logo to trick users.

Photo Credit: Pexels

LinkedIn: LinkedIn, a social media giant, ranks third, with 11 percent of phishing attempts using fake logos and information.

Photo Credit: Pexels

DHL: DHL, a shipping company, is the fifth most commonly used brand name by scammers, constituting 3.9 percent of phishing attempts.

Photo Credit: AP

Amazon: Amazon, a popular online retailer, accounts for 3 percent of all brand phishing attempts.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Facebook: Facebook, a leading social media platform, ranks 10th on the list, with 2 percent of total brand phishing attempts.

Photo Credit: Roblox

Roblox: Roblox, a gaming platform, is used in 2 percent of total brand phishing attempts.

Photo Credit: Reuters

Wells Fargo and Airbnb: Wells Fargo, a banking institution, and Airbnb, a hospitality service, each make up 1 percent of all phishing brand attempts. Hackers often target both tech and banking sectors to trick individuals into divulging personal and financial information.

Check related web stories:
This is government’s plan to tackle cybercrime in India: Know what is changing
iPhone 14 gets 10% off on Amazon; Check latest price and other discounts
GTA 5 tips: Stop doing these 5 mistakes if you really want to enjoy the game
NASA says 85-foot asteroid will pass Earth today; Check distance of approach, speed and more
View more