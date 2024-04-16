Apple, Amazon, Google and 7 other ‘favourite brands’ of scammers used for hacking your account online
Scammers are always finding new ways to deceive people, with phishing being a common tactic. This involves fraudulent attempts to obtain sensitive information through emails or messages impersonating trusted brands.
Microsoft: Microsoft is the most commonly imitated brand by cybercriminals, accounting for 39 percent of all brand phishing attempts.
Google: Google comes in second, with 11 percent of phishing attempts using a counterfeit Google logo to trick users.
LinkedIn: LinkedIn, a social media giant, ranks third, with 11 percent of phishing attempts using fake logos and information.
DHL: DHL, a shipping company, is the fifth most commonly used brand name by scammers, constituting 3.9 percent of phishing attempts.
Amazon: Amazon, a popular online retailer, accounts for 3 percent of all brand phishing attempts.
Facebook: Facebook, a leading social media platform, ranks 10th on the list, with 2 percent of total brand phishing attempts.
Roblox: Roblox, a gaming platform, is used in 2 percent of total brand phishing attempts.
Wells Fargo and Airbnb: Wells Fargo, a banking institution, and Airbnb, a hospitality service, each make up 1 percent of all phishing brand attempts. Hackers often target both tech and banking sectors to trick individuals into divulging personal and financial information.