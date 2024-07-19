5 spectacular images captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 19, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA James Webb Space Telescope shows its exceptional capabilities with these 5 images, check details.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is the most powerful space telescope ever made due to its exceptional range and capabilities.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The telescope is placed between the second Lagrange point (L2) which is 15,00,000 km away from Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 amazing and rare images of space captured by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA/ESA
This is the image of a young star called Fomalhaut covered with debris discs and nested belts.
Photo Credit: NASA/ESA
The image showcases the insides of the Orion Nebula and Trapezium Cluster. This image was captured with the help of Webb’s NIRCam instrument.
Photo Credit: NASA/ESA
It is one of the most renowned supernovae which is designated as SN 1987A. NASA James Webb Space Telescope captured a clear image of the centre of Supernovae.
Photo Credit: NASA/ESA
This is the image of a galaxy cluster called WHL0137-08 which contains “ the most distant star ever detected.”
Photo Credit: NASA/ESA
This is galaxy NGC 3256 which is located 120 million light-years away from the Earth.
