Top 7 images of celestial wonders captured by Webb and Hubble telescopes shared by NASA
The James Webb Space telescope's near-infrared image reveals the vibrant Penguin and Egg galaxies in shades of pink and blue. Thousands of galaxies and stars dot the background, creating a mesmerising cosmic tapestry.
Insights into Dark Matter: Galaxies, mostly composed of dark matter, offer clues to this elusive substance's role in galactic evolution. The telescope captures a patch of space with numerous stars and intriguing diffraction spikes.
Tarantula Nebula: James Webb Space telescope captures the intricate filaments of the Tarantula Nebula, adorned with orange-white stars and wispy blue and white clouds against the deep void of space.
Star V 372 Orionis: Hubble's red, white, and blue image showcases the luminous variable star amidst diffraction spikes and glowing gas clouds, revealing the dynamic beauty of stellar evolution.
Elliptical Galaxy and Rusty-Red Nebula: An elliptical galaxy dominates the centre with a bright, diffuse core surrounded by a faint, rusty-red nebula. Stars and distant galaxies adorn the black backdrop of space.
Supernova SN 2002dd: Hubble captures the aftermath of supernova SN 2002dd, highlighting galaxies and a prominent orange spiral amidst the cosmic expanse.
Binary Star System HM Sge: An artist's concept portrays the binary star system HM Sge, featuring a white dwarf and its red giant companion amidst a backdrop of sparkling stars and cosmic wonder.