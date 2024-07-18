NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured these 5 stunning images on Nebulae
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Know facts about Nebula and check out the 5 images captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Nebulae (its plural for Nebula) are just clouds of dust and gas formed in space after a massive explosion of a dying star or it is a place for new stars to form.
Nebulae come in several different types such as molecular clouds, dark nebulae, supernova remnants, and planetary nebulae.
To know more about Nebulae, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured some mesmerising images of these space objects, check it out.
Photo Credit: NASA/ESA
Red Spider Nebula: This Nebula is located 3000 light-years away from Earth in the constellation of Sagittarius and it is home to the hottest stars.
Photo Credit: NASA/ESA
Tarantula Nebula: It is a star-forming region which is the home of several supernova remnants, stars, and the heaviest stars in space.
Photo Credit: NASA/ESA
N90: This star-forming region consists of several hot young stars. The image also showcases several nearby galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA/ESA
Cone Nebula: This nebula is spread over 2.5 light-years which is equivalent to 23 million roundtrips to the Moon.
NGC 1999: This image was captured during the Hubble Heritage Project. The researchers used Hubble’s Wide Field Planetary Camera 2 (WFPC2) to capture the nebula in its glory.
