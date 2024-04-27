6 apps to install on smartphones for parents, grandparents to make their lives easy
Staying independent and healthy is important at any age. Here's a look at 7 handy apps that can make everyday life a breeze for seniors!
Medisafe: Medisafe is a medication reminder app that takes the guesswork out of pill schedules. Set reminders, track refills, and even share information with caregivers for added peace of mind.
Magnifying Glass + Flashlight: Fumbling for reading glasses? This app turns your phone into a powerful magnifying glass with built-in flashlight. Perfect for reading labels, menus, or anything that needs a closer look.
MyFitnessPal: Staying active is key for seniors. MyFitnessPal helps you track your steps, workouts, and even calories burned. Set goals, find healthy recipes, and stay motivated on your fitness journey.
5. Pocket: Pocket, a bookmarking app, keeps distractions at bay. Save content for later, ensuring uninterrupted workflow. Browse and save articles across 1500 apps, enhancing your productivity and focus.
Instacart: Don't feel like braving the crowds? Instacart brings groceries right to your door! Browse a wide selection of items from local stores, place your order, and relax - your groceries will be delivered fresh.
Dozee: This unique app pairs with a device placed under your mattress to track sleep vitals. Dozee monitors your sleep quality and provides insights for better sleep, leading to a healthier you.
