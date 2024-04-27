Oppo Find X7 Ultra hands-on: 8 things to know about the camera-centric smartphone
Published Apr 27, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check out what Oppo Find X7 Ultra has in store for the users in terms of specs, features, and more.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Oppo Find X7 Ultra was launched in China in the flagship market with some competitive features.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Oppo Find X7 Ultra features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 4500nits peak brightness.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The smartphone is popularised for its camera specs which feature a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP dual periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Oppo Find X7 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 16GB RAM.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The smartphone features a 5000 mAh battery and supports 100W fast wired charging. It also supports 50W wireless charging.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Oppo Find X7 Ultra runs on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The smartphone is available in three colour variants: Black, Dark Blue, and Light Brown.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The smartphone supports the world-first quad main camera with HyperTone Image Engine.
