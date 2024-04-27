5 features coming to your iPhone with iOS 17.5 update: Check release date and more details
Published Apr 27, 2024
Apple is preparing to roll out the iOS 17.5 update. Check out release date, features, and more.
Apple is reported to be conducting beta testing for the upcoming iOS 17.5 update which could be the last major update before the iOS 18 arrives.
The iOS 17.5 is expected to come with some new features which will align with EU rules, new fixes, and more.
As of now, the iOS 17.5 is expected to roll out in May. However, the official date is yet to be confirmed.
With iOS 17.5, Apple will roll out the Web Distribution feature in the European Union. This will allow developers to directly offer their apps on the web.
Apple News+ will feature a new word-based game called Quartiles. This will be available in the United States and Canada.
The iOS 17.5 update may feature some design changes in widgets and the Apple Books App.
The update will also bring some improvements to the Find My network.
The iOS 17.5 update for iPads will bring improved battery health information such as battery status, charging cycle, and more.
