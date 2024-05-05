7 safety tips to keep your kids secure online: Know what you should care about
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By MD Ijaj Khan Published May 05, 2024
The internet is a fantastic place for kids to learn, explore, and have fun. But just like the real world, there are also some dangers online. These tips will help kids navigate the web safely and responsibly.
Private Information: Just like you would not tell a stranger on the street your personal information, it's important to teach kids not to share it online either. This includes things like their full name, home address, phone number, and even their school name.
Create Strong Passwords: Passwords are like the keys to your online accounts. A strong password will help keep your information safe from hackers. Pick a password that you can remember, but that no one else can guess.
Think Before You Click: The internet can be full of surprises, some good and some bad. Teach your kids to be cautious about what they click on – it's always better to be safe than sorry!
Stranger Danger: The internet can feel like a big, friendly place, but it's important to remember that not everyone online is who they seem. Teach your kids to be cautious about interacting with strangers online.
Sharing With Limits: The internet is a great way to share things with friends and family, but it's important to be mindful of what is being shared. Teach your kids to think before they post anything online.
Be Nice Online: The internet should be a fun and positive place for everyone. Teach your kids to be kind and respectful to others online, just like they would be in the real world.
If you ever come across something online that makes you feel bad, don't be afraid to tell a parent, teacher, or another trusted adult. They can help you understand what's going on and keep you safe.