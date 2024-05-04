Top 5 hidden features on iPhone: Know how to efficiently use your smartphone
Published May 04, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check out the 5 iPhone hidden features to efficiently use your smartphone.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Apple iPhone has a very different ecosystem and user interface in comparison to Android devices.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
While Apple is very swift and easy to use, it comes with some useful features which are hidden and not discovered by many users.
Photo Credit: reuters
To help you make effective use of your iPhone, check out these top 5 hidden features.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Share contact poster: With this feature, users can add shareable pictures and custom fonts of contacts. Go to Contacts profile picture Contact Poster and Photo enable share option.
Photo Credit: Apple
Manage battery charge: Go to Settings Battery Battery Health & charging Charging optimisation Enable the 80% limit.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
iPhone One-hand mode: Users can easily activate one-handed mode by swiping down from the bottom edge of the screen.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Enable Face-ID for third-party apps: Go to Settings FaceID and Passcode Other Apps enable Face-ID for preferred apps.
Photo Credit: unsplash
Call Quietly: This is a useful feature if you want to call your emergency contact. Go to Settings Emergency SOS enable the feature.
