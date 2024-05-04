Top 5 hidden features on iPhone: Know how to efficiently use your smartphone

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 04, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech

Check out the 5 iPhone hidden features to efficiently use your smartphone.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Apple iPhone has a very different ecosystem and user interface in comparison to Android devices.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

While Apple is very swift and easy to use, it comes with some useful features which are hidden and not discovered by many users.

Photo Credit: reuters

To help you make effective use of your iPhone, check out these top 5 hidden features.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Share contact poster: With this feature, users can add shareable pictures and custom fonts of contacts. Go to Contacts profile picture  Contact Poster and Photo enable share option.

Photo Credit: Apple

Manage battery charge: Go to Settings Battery Battery Health & charging Charging optimisation Enable the 80% limit.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

iPhone One-hand mode: Users can easily activate one-handed mode by swiping down from the bottom edge of the screen.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Enable Face-ID for third-party apps: Go to Settings FaceID and Passcode Other Apps enable Face-ID for preferred apps.

Photo Credit: unsplash

Call Quietly: This is a useful feature if you want to call your emergency contact. Go to  Settings Emergency SOS enable the feature.

Check related web stories:
iPhone 15 price drops by 12 percent on Amazon: Check discount price, exchange offers and more
iPhone 13 to OnePlus 11R; here are top 5 smartphone deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024
iPhone 12 price drops to Rs. 40999 on Amazon; Check 17% discount, other offers
iPhone essential accessories for new users: Know which ones to buy
View more