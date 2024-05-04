 iPad battery life tips: Experience uninterrupted usage and better productivity with these tricks

Check related web stories:

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Save big on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus and more tablets

Samsung Galaxy S24 now available in 128GB storage variant; Check price, offers and more

World Password Day: 5 mistakes you must stop doing in 2024 to avoid being easy preys to hackers

NASA Hubble Space Telescope releases 10 amazing celestial images captured that you can’t miss- Check now