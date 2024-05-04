iPad battery life tips: Experience uninterrupted usage and better productivity with these tricks
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published May 04, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels
Your iPad's battery is crucial for uninterrupted usage. However, excessive battery drain can disrupt your experience. Discover essential tips to optimise your iPad's battery life.
Photo Credit: Pexels
App Battery Usage Analysis: Check Settings Battery to analyse app-specific battery usage. Identify energy-intensive apps and monitor background activity to conserve power.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Activate Low Power Mode: Enable Low Power Mode in Settings Battery or via Siri for an instant battery life extension. Suspend non-essential functions to conserve power.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Adjust Auto-Lock and Screen Brightness: Set Auto-Lock to 30 seconds and lower screen brightness to maximise battery preservation. Accessible through Control Center or Settings.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Magic Keyboard Efficiency: Close the Magic Keyboard when not in use to minimise battery consumption during standby, particularly for iPad Pro users.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Customise Background App Refresh: Tailor settings in Settings General Background App Refresh. Opt for Wi-Fi only or disable the feature for select apps to enhance battery life.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Maintain Optimal Temperatures: Keep your iPad within the temperature range of 32 degree to 95 degree F (0 degree to 35 degree C) to prevent permanent battery damage. Remove the case if it gets hot during charging.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Manage Location Services and Cellular Data: Adjust location services settings in Settings Privacy & Security Location Services to conserve battery and reduce cellular data use.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Implement these tips to maximise your iPad's battery life and enjoy uninterrupted usage for all your tasks and entertainment needs.