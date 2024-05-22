7 Top Helicopters in GTA 5 & GTA Online ranked by performance and features
Buckingham Conada: The Conada boasts the best overall performance in its class, with a top speed of 158.75 mph. Available for $2,450,000 at Elitás Travel.
Buckingham Weaponized Conada: A powerful weaponized version of the Conada with a top speed of 151.00 mph. Priced at $3,385,000 at Warstock Cache & Carry.
Akula: The Akula features Stealth Mode and strong armour, with a top speed of 157.25 mph. Purchase for $4,500,000 at Warstock Cache & Carry.
Buckingham Swift Deluxe: This luxurious helicopter has a top speed of 157.75 mph and costs $5,150,000 at Elitás Travel. Store it in your Hangar or Yacht.
Buckingham Swift: The Swift offers great performance with a top speed of 156.50 mph. Available for $1,500,000 at Elitás Travel.
Sparrow: Known for its incredible speed of 168.75 mph, the Sparrow is a weaponized helicopter available for $1,815,000 at Warstock Cache & Carry.
Nagasaki Havok: The Havok is a nimble helicopter with a top speed of 154.25 mph, priced at $2,300,900 at Elitás Travel.
