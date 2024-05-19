Master GTA Online: Expert tips for money, vehicles, and property to dominate Los Santos
Published May 19, 2024
Starting your criminal empire in Los Santos? Get ahead with these GTA Online insights for money, vehicles, and property.
Begin with the Basics: Complete the GTA Online tutorial to kickstart your journey. Customise your character and get familiar with the city's dynamics.
Get Wheels and Shelter: Grab an Elegy RH8 for free and protect it with Loss/Theft Prevention. Invest in a garage for car safety, available for $25,000.
Secure Your Cash: Don't risk losing your earnings! Cash out at ATMs or through Maze Bank's website to keep your funds safe from other players.
Engage in Story Missions: Dive into bespoke story missions for a personalised experience. Earn cash and reputation points by completing them.
Take to the Skies: Save time by stealing a helicopter. Head to Los Santos International Airport for a quick heist.
Invest in Your Future: Reach level 12 and purchase a high-end apartment to access lucrative heists. Del Perro Heights offers a decent starting point.
Stay Updated with Weekly Events: Keep an eye on Rockstar's Weekly Events for double RP and cash rewards. Benefit from discounts on cars and properties.
With these GTA Online tips, navigate the streets of Los Santos with confidence. Build your empire and outsmart your rivals.
