GTA 5 : Offline and online money making tips to maximise story mode wealth
Published May 18, 2024
GTA 5's story mode offers lucrative opportunities to fill your virtual pockets with cash. Let's explore how to maximise your earnings offline.
Lester's Assassination Mission: Complete extra missions and invest wisely in the Stock Market to rake in cash. Assassinate corporate bigwigs to manipulate stock prices and reap profits of 50%-80%.
Complete Random Encounters: Encounter unexpected events to earn cash. Find a kid's stolen bike near Franklin's house to score $100,000 worth of Animal Ark stocks, a lucrative opportunity.
Hit Armoured Trucks: Rob armoured convoys roaming Los Santos for quick cash. Blow open their back doors or eliminate guards to fill your coffers with money in GTA 5's story mode.
The Big Score Heist: Before fully capitalising on Lester's missions, complete The Big Score heist to unlock the maximum potential for stock market manipulation and profits.
Explore Random Events: Keep an eye out for various random events scattered throughout the game. These can offer unexpected opportunities to earn cash and rewards.
Stick to Sticky Bombs: Use Sticky Bombs to crack open armoured trucks swiftly. This efficient method ensures quick access to the cash stash inside, boosting your earnings.
Rob NPCs and Stores: Don't miss out on smaller opportunities to earn cash. Rob unsuspecting NPCs or stores between missions and heists to supplement your income.
Accumulate Wealth Over Time: By consistently seizing money-making opportunities, you'll accumulate wealth gradually in GTA 5's story mode. Stay vigilant and strategic to maximise your earnings potential.