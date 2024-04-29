8 captivating NASA spacecraft images: From Hubble Telescope to spacewalks, check glimpses from space
Webb Liftoff on Ariane 5: The James Webb Space Telescope launches on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.
Graceful Hubble: The Hubble Space Telescope floats gracefully above Earth after a successful servicing mission.
Hubble Space Telescope in Orbit: An artist's impression of the Hubble Space Telescope orbiting 600 km above Earth.
Foale and Nicollier on Spacewalk: Astronauts Claude Nicollier and Michael Foale work outside the shuttle during a spacewalk to service the Hubble Space Telescope.
Astronaut Preparing for EVA: Astronaut Steven L. Smith, mission specialist, prepares for an extravehicular activity (EVA).
Maintenance of the Magnetic Sensing System: Astronauts Gregory J. Harbaugh and Joseph R. Tanner work together to service the Hubble Space Telescope.
Installation of the Fine Guidance Sensor: Astronauts C. Michael Foale and Claude Nicollier install a Fine Guidance Sensor into a protective enclosure.
Smith tied to the RMS: Astronaut Steven L. Smith retrieves a power tool while tethered to the remote manipulator system (RMS).
