81-foot asteroid to pass Earth soon, says NASA; Know details
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 27, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA defines asteroids as ancient space rocks left over from the early formation of our solar system about 4.6 billion years ago.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Most of them are mainly found in the main asteroid belt located between Mars and Jupiter.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
However, on a few occasions, the orbits of these asteroids bring them close to Earth, a phenomenon known as a ‘Close approach’.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
With the help of its advanced space and ground-based telescopes, NASA has revealed that an asteroid is expected to pass Earth by a close margin tomorrow, April 28.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The asteroid has been given the designation of Asteroid 2024 HF1 by NASA’s Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS).
Photo Credit: Pixabay
It will pass the planet at a distance of approximately 1.9 million kilometres, at a speed of 39408 kilometres per hour.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
In terms of size, it is nearly 81 feet wide, which makes it almost as big as an aircraft.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA says it belongs to the Aten group of asteroids named after the asteroid 2062 Aten.
Check related web stories:
NASA Hubble Telescope unveils 10 stunning star cluster images
NASA Voyager 1 resumes sending data to Earth after technical hiccup- 8 key things to know
NASA Near Space Network empowers PACE climate mission with new tech- All details and why it’s important
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures these 10 stunning astronomy images
View more