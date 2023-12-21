8 most valuable asteroids in our solar system: Davida, Diotoma, Alauda and more

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 21, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Asteroids have the potential to cause major damage, and even wipe out life on Earth.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

However, these space rocks can also provide us with valuable resources such as water, metals, and other minerals.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

NASA has even discovered an asteroid made up of gold, silver, and nickel deposits, with an approximate worth of nearly $10 quadrillion.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

However, it isn’t the most valuable asteroid known. Check out the top 8 most valuable asteroids in our solar system, as per Statista.com.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

1. Davida - $26.99 quintillion

Photo Credit: Pixabay

2. Diotima - $7.09 quintillion

Photo Credit: Pixabay

3. Alauda - $5.73 quintillion

Photo Credit: Pixabay

4. Palma - $5.21 quintillion

Photo Credit: Pixabay

5. Lachesis - $4.11 quintillion

Photo Credit: Pixabay

6. Winchester - $3.94 quintillion

Photo Credit: Pixabay

7. Stereoskopia - $3.70 quintillion

Photo Credit: Pixabay

8. Chiron - $3.56 quintillion

Check related web stories:
Aditya-L1 mission set to reach L1 point in January 2023; huge achievement by ISRO
Chandrayaan-4 mission to Moon: Know all about ISRO's next lunar project
James Space Webb Telescope snaps Uranus in awesome avatar - rings, moons, storms and more
Shukrayaan-1 mission: ISRO's odyssey to unveil Venus' enigmatic secrets
View more