8 most valuable asteroids in our solar system: Davida, Diotoma, Alauda and more
Published Dec 21, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Asteroids have the potential to cause major damage, and even wipe out life on Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
However, these space rocks can also provide us with valuable resources such as water, metals, and other minerals.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA has even discovered an asteroid made up of gold, silver, and nickel deposits, with an approximate worth of nearly $10 quadrillion.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
However, it isn’t the most valuable asteroid known. Check out the top 8 most valuable asteroids in our solar system, as per Statista.com.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
1. Davida - $26.99 quintillion
Photo Credit: Pixabay
2. Diotima - $7.09 quintillion
Photo Credit: Pixabay
3. Alauda - $5.73 quintillion
Photo Credit: Pixabay
4. Palma - $5.21 quintillion
Photo Credit: Pixabay
5. Lachesis - $4.11 quintillion
Photo Credit: Pixabay
6. Winchester - $3.94 quintillion
Photo Credit: Pixabay
7. Stereoskopia - $3.70 quintillion
Photo Credit: Pixabay
8. Chiron - $3.56 quintillion
