Chandrayaan-4 mission to Moon: Know all about ISRO's next lunar project
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Dec 20, 2023
ISRO is developing advanced technologies for the Chandrayaan-4 mission to bring lunar samples back to Earth. Know all about India's Moon project here.
After the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO is now gearing up for another lunar project which has greater ambitions and objectives and this is in the form of Chandrayaan-4 mission.
Chandrayaan-3 has given scientists great insights into how they can conduct a safe landing and what exactly they need for the success of the Chandrayaan-4 mission to the Moon.
In a recent interview, ISRO chairman S. Somanath stated that ISRO is in need of advanced technologies for landing and collecting Moon samples from the lunar surface.
Furthermore, ISRO is preparing for robotic arms and they are developing tech for docking in the Moon orbit and Earth orbit to return the sample back to our planet.
The ISRO Moon mission includes various crucial aspects such as a safe landing, collecting lunar soil and rock samples, and bringing them back to Earth’s orbit without any chances of failure.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission requires very advanced tech and ISRO is building all the necessary equipment for the project independently.
Additionally, they have gained much knowledge from other space missions and agencies around the world which could help ISRO conduct the mission successfully.
Recently, ISRO conducted a very successful manoeuver that moved the Chandrayaan-3 mission propulsion module back to Earth orbit from the Moon. The spacecraft travelled back to Earth’s orbit without any difficulty. It was another big success for ISRO.
The unplanned mission gave ISRO an idea about how they could bring a spacecraft back to Earth’s orbit and what strategies they would require to make it happen.
As ISRO is hopeful and confident about its upcoming Chandrayaan-4 mission and the country is proud of its achievements and capabilities to make such great advancements in the space sector.