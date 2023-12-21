Aditya-L1 mission set to reach L1 point in January 2023; huge achievement by ISRO
In February of this year, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the groundbreaking Aditya-L1 mission, marking India's first foray into studying the Sun from as close quarters as possible.
Jitendra Singh, India's Minister of State (Science and Technology), announced that Aditya-L1 is set to reach its destination, Lagrange Point 1 (L1), during the first week of January 2024, Times now reported.
Recently, Aditya-L1 achieved a significant milestone by capturing the first complete images of the Sun using the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) instrument on board.
SUIT utilises various filters to capture images of the Sun's photosphere and chromosphere within a specific wavelength range, providing unprecedented insights.
ISRO emphasises that observations from Aditya-L1 will contribute to a comprehensive understanding of the magnetised solar atmosphere, shedding light on the impact of solar radiation on Earth's climate.
Placed in a halo orbit around L1, Aditya-L1 enjoys continuous visibility of the Sun, enabling real-time observation of solar activities without any occultation or eclipses.
The spacecraft is equipped with seven payloads designed to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the Sun's outermost layers (corona) using electromagnetic, particle, and magnetic field detectors.
ISRO highlights that Aditya-L1's scientific studies will unravel the secrets of the Sun's photosphere and chromosphere, providing crucial insights into solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium.
As Aditya-L1 approaches Lagrange Point 1, anticipation grows for the wealth of scientific knowledge it is poised to uncover, marking a significant leap forward in India's space exploration endeavours.