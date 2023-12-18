Shukrayaan-1 mission: ISRO's odyssey to unveil Venus' enigmatic secrets
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Dec 18, 2023
Photo Credit: NASA
Shukrayaan-1 mission will mark ISRO's inaugural venture to Venus, aiming to explore the secrets beneath its scorching surface and its sulfuric acid-laden clouds.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
ISRO Chief, S Somanath, revealed details at the Indian National Science Academy, affirming that the mission is in the conceptual phase with developed payloads.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Somanath highlighted the need to understand Venus, emphasising its atmosphere with pressures 100 times greater than Earth's near the surface, yet the reasons behind it still remain unknown.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Challenges of Venus Exploration: Thick acidic clouds shroud Venus, making surface exploration daunting. Somanath explained the difficulty in penetrating these clouds, setting the stage for the ambitious Shukrayaan-1 mission.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Launch Timeline: Shukrayaan-1 mission is slated for a late launch next year, showcasing India's determination to delve into the mysteries of Venus.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Venus Exploration History: Over 40 spacecraft, including Japan's Akatsuki, have embarked on Venus missions. Notably, Nasa's Mariner 2, in 1962, forever transformed our perception of Earth's neighbouring planet.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Significance of Mariner 2: Mariner 2's findings revealed Venus as a runaway global hothouse, inspiring a deeper understanding of Earth's climate and potential safeguards.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Exploring Venus poses challenges due to extreme heat and air pressure. The Soviet Union's Venera 13 probe, surviving just over two hours in 1981, holds the surface longevity record.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Upcoming Missions: Nasa's DAVINCI mission, set for 2031, focuses on atmospheric descent, possibly providing crucial surface data. Future missions like VERITAS and EnVision plan orbital observations in the 2030s.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Shukrayaan-1 mission will represent India's bold venture into the unexplored realm of Venus, aligning with global efforts to decipher the mysteries of our celestial neighbours.