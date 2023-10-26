Aditya-L 1 mission: Know how European agency supports ISRO’s solar study mission
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 26, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
Aditya-L1 marks India's first mission to study the Sun, focusing on our dynamic star's mysteries. It was launched on September 2nd, 11:50 IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
Photo Credit: ISRO
After launch, Aditya-L1 journeys to the Sun-Earth system's first Lagrange point (L1) for its scientific observations.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Seven instruments on Aditya-L1 aim to answer open questions about the Sun. Four instruments observe the Sun directly, while the remaining three conduct in-situ measurements in interplanetary space.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
ESA's Role: ESA extends crucial support to Aditya-L1 in two key ways: deep space communication services and validation of flight dynamics software.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Communication is vital for every space mission, enabling data retrieval, safety checks, and real-time tracking.
Photo Credit: NASA
Deep Space Tracking: ESA's global network of deep space tracking stations, adhering to international standards, offers essential assistance for tracking, commanding, and data reception from spacecraft.
Photo Credit: LinkedIn
Ramesh Chellathurai, ESA Service Manager, and Liaison Officer for ISRO, emphasises ESA's vast network, including three 35-metre deep space antennas in Australia, Spain, and Argentina.
Photo Credit: ISRO
For Aditya-L1, ESA serves as the primary ground station provider, supporting every mission phase, from launch to its journey to L1 and routine operations for the next two years.
Photo Credit: ISRO
ESA's deep space antennas in Australia, Spain, and Argentina, along with support from Kourou station in French Guiana and Goonhilly Earth Station in the UK, are actively involved in the mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Aditya-L1's successful mission benefits from ESA's vital communication services and expertise, marking a collaborative step towards understanding the Sun's enigmatic nature.